Nestled in the woods in the middle of a conservancy 1/2 mile off the main road in Brodhead, Wi sits this beautiful lake cottage. With an abundance of wildlife and spectacular views you will surely find peace and tranquility.
With coffee in hand wake up to a beautiful view of Lake Decatur right outside the door.
Whether you are kayaking, sitting by the fire, fishing off the pier or touring around the small quaint town of Brodhead (a mere 5 min drive away) you are sure to find something exciting adventurous or relaxing to do.
We welcome you to inquire or book your stay (2 night minimum)
This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage sleeps 6 comfortably with the additional daybed with twin pull out trundle bed underneath. It has a full kitchen and living room with 49" flat screen T.V with over 30 local channels and air conditioner. Sheets, Bath towels/wash cloths, dish cloths/rags silverware, cooking utensils a microwave and gas grill are also included.
Included with your stay we offer a paddleboat that seats 4 , a fishing boat with oars (and life vests) Free firewood to use for the firepit as well as 2 kayaks .
Our rates are:
$150/night and require a 2 night minimum.
Weekly Rate is $995 (7 nights)
Cleaning Fee $60
Security Deposit of $300 is required and must be received with remaining 50% of rent and cleaning fee
of $60 prior to 7 days before rental dates.
Security Deposit is fully refundable within 14 days of departure and upon inspection of property to determine if left in rented condition and house rules followed.
A 50% rental deposit is required to reserve dates.
Dates will be reserved when 1st deposit is received.
Deposit is fully refundable up to 60 days prior to rental dates.
A rental contract will be emailed for signing.
A lockbox code for keys will be emailed 24 hrs prior to rental dates.
Firewood for firepit is included with rental as well as a paddle boat a fishing boat w/oars and life vests and
2 Kayaks.
There is NO smoking inside the cottage (A fee of $250 will be assessed)
No pets
6 person maximum (No tents or campers allowed)
1/2 Mile drive through conservancy to cottage
n3991 Golf Course Road, Brodhead, Wisconsin 53520, United States
